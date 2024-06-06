Newly elected Odisha BJP MPs to go to Delhi today, see details here

Bhubaneswar: The newly elected BJP MPs have been invited to Delhi. As many as 20 BJP MPs from Odisha will go to Delhi today. BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting shall be held tomorrow.

Along with this, all the MPs will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi’s third term. Many top leaders of the party are also visiting Delhi along with the elected MPs. After their arrival in Delhi this evening, there is also a program of meetings and discussions with central leaders.

Along with this, the government formation in the state can be discussed. The decision can be made on the face of the Chief Minister. This meeting is very important before the Chief Minister’s announcement. The top leadership will hold talks with the MPs before the Parliamentary Board meeting.

