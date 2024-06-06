Newly elected Odisha BJP MPs to go to Delhi today, see details here

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda 0
bjp mps in delhi

Bhubaneswar: The newly elected BJP MPs have been invited to Delhi. As many as 20 BJP MPs from Odisha will go to Delhi today. BJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting shall be held tomorrow.

Along with this, all the MPs will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Modi’s third term. Many top leaders of the party are also visiting Delhi along with the elected MPs. After their arrival in Delhi this evening, there is also a program of meetings and discussions with central leaders.

Along with this, the government formation in the state can be discussed. The decision can be made on the face of the Chief Minister. This meeting is very important before the Chief Minister’s announcement. The top leadership will hold talks with the MPs before the Parliamentary Board meeting.

Also Read: Newly Elected MLA Mangu Khila Bitten By Snake

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Sudeshna Panda 9216 news 58 comments

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.