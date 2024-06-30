Newly appointed Chief Secretary of Odisha Manoj Ahuja reaches Bhubaneswar to assume charge today

Bhubaneswar: The Principal Secretary of Odisha Pradeep Jena’s tenure ends today. Newly appointed Chief Secretary of Odisha Manoj Ahuja will take charge of office from today, that is Sunday.

Yesterday, before the end of his tenure, Pradeep Jena posted three tweets on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Dear friends, tomorrow will be my last day in office of

@SecyChief. As I graduate to a new phase of life I seek blessings of all of you to give me strength to still contribute to the cause of the state as a common man. I thank each one of you from the core of my heart.”

He further continued, “I had lots of limitations to have replied to each one of you. Unlike many I never had engaged an asst or an agency to reply to all the tweets. I was doing everything myself. So cdn’t reply to many. Forgive me 4 that. some I cdnt answer due2 limitations of Govt.”

He then wrote,” Some expectations were beyond my power. Sometimes ppl think a chief secy can do everything. It’s not true. I’m bound by limitations of systems, processes & procedures, rules & regulations. Even if wanted to help in some cases, I cdnt because of such limitations.”

He concluded by saying that, “Wherever system supported or cd b stretched I have tried my level best 2solve d problem. I’m sorry if I cdnt come up 2d levels of expectations of some of u. Outside the govt I will try 2b 1 with u 2 facilitate solutions 2 some of d problems ppl will face. Pl count me in.”

On the other hand, newly appointed Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja has arrived in Odisha today. Senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja had been appointed as the new Odisha Chief Secretary by the State government on Friday.

“On repatriation from Government of lndia, Shri Manoj Ahuja, IAS (RR-1990) is appointed as Chief Secretary, Odisha and Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department consequent upon the retirement of Shri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS w.e.f. 30.06.2024,” read the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department.

It is to be noted here that the present chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena’s tenure will end today that is on June 30, 2024. Earlier on June 25, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet under the Department of Personnel and Training in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions approved Ahuja’s repatriation to Odisha on the request of the State government.

Prior to joining as Secretary of the Agriculture department, Manoj Ahuja had held several portfolios like Joint Director (Personnel Training / Personnel & General Administration), Commissioner & Secretary (Steel & Mines, Sports & Youth Services).

Ahuja was serving as the Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, in the rank of Secretary to Government of India before the current posting.

