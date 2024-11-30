Newborn stolen from hospital in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Another case of newborn stealing has come to the fore from Rajsunakhela Community Health Centre (CHC) under Ranapur block in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

According to information, Madhusmita Parida of Godabhanga village under Bolagada block was admitted to the CHC on Friday for the delivery of her child. She gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. Hours after the birth of the child, the family is unable to locate him.

Later in the day when Parida’s family members reached the hospital they were informed about the birth of their child. Even before the family members could see the face of the child, the child was stolen by some unknown person. Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

On the other hand the family members have agitated the lack of responsibility on the part of the CHC authorities. This is the second case of newborn stealing in Odisha after a newborn girl was stolen from VIMSAR, Burla.