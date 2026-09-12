Newborn lion cub dies at Nandankanan zoo after congenital oral defect

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Bhubaneswar: Regrettably, an infant lion cub at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar has passed away just four days after being born.

The lion cub was born on the night of 7th September to lioness Maya who gave birth first to a still-born animal late in the night.

This was followed by the birth of a living lion cub at the early hours of the morning who she subsequently did not accept.

The management housed the cub away from it’s mother in the nursery and attempted to bottle-feed.

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However the cub was suffering from a congenital oral malformation and was unsuccessful in consuming any milk, having anything consumed pass out of its mouth.

Though efforts for the cub was being made, yet the cub’s health worsened and it died on Thursday morning.

The total number of lions has now reached 23 after the death of cub in the Nandankanan Zoological Park.

The event has also become the first motherhood experience for the Mayaa who could not raise her cub as she refused for the remaining cub.