Newborn dies at Jajpur hospital, family alleges medical negligence

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Jajpur: Tension prevailed at the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital following the death of a newborn baby. The family of the newborn baby started protesting in the hospital, alleging medical negligence.

According to reports, the newborn, a baby boy, was born on Friday. However, shortly after birth, the baby seemed unwell so he was sent to the Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack and later moved to a private nursing home, where doctors declared the baby dead.

The family members of the baby had alleged that the baby died due to medical negligence. They have also raised serious allegations that the baby might have died soon after birth at the Jajpur hospital itself.

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On Saturday, the family brought the body of the deceased newborn back to the Mother and Child Care Centre of the hospital and staged a protest. They are demanding a through investigation into the case and action against the doctor responsible for the treatment.

Tension prevailed in the hospital for quite some time. At last, Police was deployed at the hospital to bring the situation under control.

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