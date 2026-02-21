New VFS Visa Application Centre to open in Bhubaneswar on April 1

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday has announced that a new VFS Global Visa Application Centre will open in Bhubaneswar on 1 April 2026, which also happens to be Utkal Divas.

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of the VFS Global Group, wrote a letter to the Union Minister confirming the opening of the Visa Application Centre.

Initially, the centre will only process visa applications for the United Kingdom and selected Schengen countries. Later, it plans to expand operations and process visa for other countries in phases.

The facility will bring much needed help to the people of Odisha, particularly for students, business professionals, and families. Previously, they had to travel to Kolkata for visa-related formalities. However, with the opening of the new facility, they can save travel time, expenses, and minimize logistical challenges.

In addition to visa processing, the centre will offer value-added services such as form-filling assistance, document guidance, travel insurance support, and other concierge services. It is also expected to provide employment opportunities for local youth.

Taking to the social media platform X, Minister Pradhan described the move as a “much-needed” step towards providing world-class, convenient, and time-efficient visa facilitation services in the state. He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and Zubin Karkaria for supporting the proposal.

Watch video here: