New twist in Puri r**e case: Only boyfriend sexually assaulted, others worked as aides

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Cuttack: In the matter of a girl student raped in Puri of Odisha, as per latest reports it has been known that it was not a case of gang rape. Rather, only the victim’s boyfriend allegedly raped her, while the other accused persons worked as his aide to help him in the crime. Police informed this in a presser today.

Moreover, Police have also informed that the incident had taken place in last November, but not in February this year, as earlier reported.

Police have arrested three accused persons including the main accused Satyabrata Parida. Cantonment police apprehended all three from Jajpur. The mastermind was picked up at the railway station while returning from Delhi; the other two were arrested today.

According to police, the victim, a minor girl from Jajpur district studying in a college in Cuttack, became acquainted with Satyabrata Parida of Kalyanipur, Binjharpur, through social media. He works at a company in Delhi.

In November, Satyabrata allegedly took the student from Cuttack to Puri on the pretext of sightseeing, accompanied by three friends from Binjharpur. The group travelled on two motorcycles and stayed in a hotel.

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There, the minor was allegedly drugged through food and drinks and thus she lost consciousness. Satyabrata then allegedly raped her. The girl discovered the assault after regaining consciousness that evening.

The victim lodged an FIR, after which police investigated and made the arrests. The case had led to unrest in the Cuttack Cantonment police station area.

Satyabrata Parida has been produced in court.

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