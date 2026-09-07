New Record at Paradip Port: Giant Capesize Vessel Berths for the First Time, Watch

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Paradip: Paradip Port of Odisha has created a new record with the successful berthing of a giant Capesize vessel. For the first time, a Capesize ship with a draft of 16.5 metres has been successfully berthed at Western Dock-1 (WD-1).

This development will allow larger vessels carrying heavier cargo loads to be berthed at the Western Dock and have their cargo unloaded there.

The vessel, MV Mineral Kwangyang, is 292 metres long. It arrived at Paradip from Hay Point, Australia, carrying 152,702 metric tonnes of coking coal. The ship was successfully berthed at Western Dock-1.

Congratulating the achievement, Paradip Port Authority Chairman Sushant Kumar Purohit extended his appreciation to Team PPA and Team JPPL.

What is a Capesize Vessel?

A Capesize vessel is one of the largest types of dry-bulk cargo ships operating at sea. These vessels are so large that they generally cannot pass through the Suez Canal or Panama Canal. They are typically used to transport huge quantities of commodities such as coal and iron ore, often carrying around 150,000 to 200,000 tonnes in a single voyage.

What Does a 16.5-Metre Draft Mean?

A ship’s draft refers to how deep the vessel extends below the waterline. The heavier the cargo loaded onto a ship, the deeper it sits in the water.

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Therefore, a 16.5-metre draft means that approximately 16.5 metres of the vessel’s lower portion is submerged underwater.

Significance for Paradip Port

The Western Dock has been specifically developed to handle large vessels with deeper drafts carrying dry-bulk cargo.

For several years, major infrastructure works—including dredging, breakwater construction and dock development—have been underway at the port. The successful berthing of a 16.5-metre-draft Capesize vessel at WD-1 is being regarded as a major test and a significant milestone for Paradip Port.

This achievement is expected to strengthen Paradip Port’s capability to handle larger vessels and higher cargo volumes, further enhancing its position as a major bulk-cargo handling port.

Watch the video here: