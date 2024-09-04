New ration cards to be issued to eligible beneficiaries by September, Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar: New ration cards will be issued to eligible beneficiaries in Odisha by September, said Krushna Chandra Patra, Food Supplies and Consumer welfare Minister.

Reportedly, as of now the applications for the new cards is going on. So far, 10 lakh people have applied for new ration cards in the state. The minister informed it in the Assembly today.

According to the information, the ration card beneficiaries will get wheat along with rice. On August 17, minister Krishna Chandra Patra informed that wheat will also be supplied which will be 20 percent of the supply rice quota.

In this regard, the Minister informed that the demand has been put with the Union Consumer Affairs Minister.

Now 5 kg of rice per head is being provided to the beneficiaries. However, keeping in the want of people for wheat, the demand has been put with the Union Ministry.

The previous government stopped wheat supply and supplied only rice. The Minister informed that wheat and rice will be supplied again as before.