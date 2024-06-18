New Odisha ministers get office rooms in Lok Seva Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Ministers of new government in Odisha got their respective office rooms at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
The General Administration & Public Grievance Department reportedly issued an official order allotting rooms for the functioning of offices of the newly inducted Ministers in the Lok Seva Bhawan.
Check the full list of office rooms allotted to the Minister:
|SI. No.
|Name of Cabinet Ministers/Ministers of State
|Room allotted
|1
|Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Dy. Chief Minister
Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy
|MB-II-023,
MB-II-024
|2
|Pravati Parida, Dy. Chief Minister
Women & Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism
|MB-I-016,
MB-1-017,
MB-1-018
|3
|Suresh Pujari
Revenue & Disaster Management
|MB-I-019,
MB-I-020,
MB-I-003
|4
|Rabi Narayan Naik
Rural Development and Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water
|MB-11-002,
MB-II-003
|5
|Nityanand Gond
School and Mass Education
ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare and
Social Securities & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities
|MB-II-004,
MB-II-005
|6
|Krushna Chandra Patra
Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare and Science & Technology
|MB-I-001,
MB-1-002
|7
|Prithviraj Harichandan
Law, Works and Excise
|MB-II-010,
MB-II-011
|8
|Dr. Mukesh Mahaling
Health & Family Welfare, Parliamentary Affairs and Electronics and IT
|MB-II-019,
MB-II-020
|9
|Bibhuti Bhusan Jena
Commerce and Transport, Steel & Mines
|MB-II-021,
MB-11-022
|10
|Dr. Krushna Chandra Mohapatra
Housing & Urban Development and Public Enterprises
|MB-I-009,
MB-1-010
|11
|Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia
Forest, Environment & Climate Change and Labour and Employees State Insurance
|MB-I-008,
MB-1-013
|12
|Suryabanshi Suraj
Higher Education, Sports & Youth Services and Odia Language Literature and Culture
|MB-1-006,
MB-1-007
|13
|Pradeep Bal Samanta
Co-operation and Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts
|MB-I-011,
MB-I-012
|14
|Gokulananda Mallik
Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and MS & ME
|MB-1-014,
MB-I-015
|15
|Sampad Chandra Swain
Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education.
|MB-I-004,
MB-1-005
Also Read: