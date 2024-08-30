New Odisha Excise Policy to be implemented from Sep 1: Yes to music, no to dance in bars; Check details here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Excise Policy (Excise Fee, Duty and Margin Structure along with Regulatory Guidelines) will be implemented from September 1, 2024 onwards with several changes and restrictions.

According to the New Excise (Liquor) Policy, no “dance performance” will be allowed in any “ON” shop premises (bars). However, the “ON” shops may conduct musical peformance or orchestra within their licensed premises after obtaining necessary permission U/R 44(5) of Odisha Excise Rules, 2017.

No new IMFL “OFF” shop shall be sanctioned in the State during FY 2024-25. Besides, no new CL (ENA based) shop shall be sanctioned in the State during FY 2024-25.

The New Excise (Liquor) Policy further said that no new ‘ON’shop license shall be granted for rural areas for the year 2024-25; except three star and above category hotels and beer parlours would be allowed to sell Beer as well as l-ABs/ RTDs and wine.