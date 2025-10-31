New beneficiaries can apply for Subhadra Yojana from tomorrow

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: New beneficiaries can apply for the Odisha government’s ambitious schemes Subhadra Yojana from tomorrow, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Friday.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister girls who officially attained 21 years of age after March 31, 2025 and others those who are above and are eligible for the Subhadra Yojana can apply online through the dedicated Subhadra portal.

She further said that girl who have reached 20 years of age also can apply but they will be registered under the scheme only after they become 21-year-old officially.

However, the applicants living in areas where the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force cannot apply for the financial assistance, she clarified.

Those who will be found eligible during verification will be provided with the financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana on March 8 next year.

Earlier, the Odisha government had announced that the female students receiving Rs 18,000 or more annually (as scholarships or assistance) from other state or any of the central government schemes will be ineligible to get the financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana.