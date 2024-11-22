New artist to be selected to play ‘Kansa’ during Dhanu Jatra in Bargarh

Bargarh: A new artist will be selected to play the mythological character Kansa during the upcoming world-famous Dhanu Jatra in Bargarh, which is to be held between January 3 and January 13, 2025.

Decision to change the artist for ‘Kansa’ was taken during a preparatory meeting of the Dhanu Jatra Committee at the District Collector’s office today.

The Committee decided to select a new artist to play ‘Kansa’ as Hrusikesh Bhoi, who played, the important role in the last two years, has been dismissed from his job on charges of bribery.

Notably, Bhoi, who was also an ambulance (Mahaprayan) driver, allegedly demanded money from a man to hand over his father’s body at Sahajbahal village of the district. In Odisha, the Mahaprayan vehicles carry the body of the deceased to their homes within the district of death free of cost.