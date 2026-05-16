 Nephew hacks aunt to death near Sankareswar Chhak in Kakatpur

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Kakatpur: A shocking murder incident took place late last night near Sankareswar Chhak under Kakatpur area of Odisha. A nephew allegedly hacked his aunt to death following a long-standing family dispute involving his uncle.

According to reports, the accused attacked the woman with a sharp weapon, leading to her death on the spot. Soon after the incident, Kakatpur Police detained the accused from a nearby area. Police said the accused was found in an intoxicated condition during the arrest.

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Investigation into the brutal murder is currently underway.