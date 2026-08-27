Nepal Floods: Five Odias Missing, Kulsam Nigar and Six Football Players Safe, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: At least five people from Odisha are reportedly missing in Nepal following the devastating floods and landslides that have disrupted communication and caused widespread damage in several parts of the neighbouring country.

Among those reported missing are Sandeep Mahapatra and his wife Siddhartha Kumar Sahu, along with three others from Odisha. Their families have been unable to establish contact with them, as mobile phones have reportedly remained switched off and communication networks have been severely affected in the flood-hit areas.

According to information available, they had travelled to Nepal earlier this week. They reportedly reached Kathmandu on August 22 and visited the Pashupatinath Temple on August 25. The group was subsequently caught amid the severe flooding and disruption in the area.

The missing persons reportedly include Bargarh district residents from Jampali and nearby areas, while their families are in contact with authorities and are awaiting further information about their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, several other Odias who had travelled to Nepal have safely returned to India. Rakesh Kumar Panda, Akash Panda and Shankar Panda, who travelled to Nepal via Kolkata and reached the country on August 22, have reportedly returned safely after crossing the Raxaul border and re-entering India.

There is also no reason for concern regarding six Odisha football players who had travelled to Nepal to participate in a football match in Pokhara. According to information provided by their coach, all six players, along with the coach, are safe. A senior official has reportedly been assigned the responsibility of facilitating their return to Odisha.

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The Odisha government is in touch with the Nepal government and other authorities to obtain information about the missing persons and assist in bringing stranded Odias back home.

Officials are also coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Nepal for updates and assistance. However, rescue and communication efforts have been complicated by poor network connectivity in the flood-affected areas.

Families of those stranded or missing have appealed for continued efforts by the authorities and expressed hope that everyone will return home safely.

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