Nepal flood: Odia couple goes missing during trip, know the helpline numbers

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Kathmandu: Over 150 people feared dead following floods and landslides near the Nepal-Tibet border among which two tourists from Odisha’s Bhubanewar have reportedly gone missing.

The missing couple has been identified as Sandeep Mahapatra from Bhubaneswar and Siddharthi Sahu from Ganjam.

As per reports, the duo had travelled to Kathmandu for a trip. According to the state nodal officer, both their cell phones have been found to be unreachable and there is no information about their whereabouts.

Their last GPS location reportedly showed near an immigration office. Search efforts are currently underway to trace the couple, added reports.

Officials have also sought documents including their passport numbers and Aadhaar details as part of the efforts to trace them.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation. The office of the Chief Resident Commissioner in Delhi is also keeping a close watch on developments.

Meanwhile, Pritish Panda has been deployed as Odisha’s nodal officer. People in Odisha can contact him at +91-9583321964 for information or assistance regarding the missing couple.

A 24×7 Control Room has been set up at Odisha Niwas, New Delhi to provide necessary assistance to persons from Odisha in distress. The contact details are as follows:

Mobile:+91-7428135044/ 8527580245

Landline: 011-23012807

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The Ministry of External Affairs had issued helpline numbers yesterday for assistance:

Mobile: +91-7428135044 / 8527580245

Landline: 011-23012807

Additional Nepal contact numbers have also been issued:

+977-9851316807 and +977-9709107500

The following MEA helpline numbers may be contacted:

+977 9851316807

+977 9709107500

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