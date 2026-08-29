Nepal flash flood: 7 Odias among 51 stranded tourists awaits rescue

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Bhadrak/Chandbali: The flashflood in Trishuli River of Nepal caused widespread devastation, leading to the death of nearly 624 people and over 1,000 missing. The flashflood, which also triggered landslides in various places also disrupted journey for the common people and visitors, leading to them being stranded at various places.

Seven tourists from Chandbali area of Odisha’s Bhadrak district are among 51 people stranded in Nepal following the devastating flash floods and landslides. The rest 43 tourists are reportedly from Kerala.

The 51 tourists of Odisha and Kerala has traveled to Nepal through Kailash Travelers in Kolkata, owned by Kailash Biswal of Nalagunda Panchayat, Chandbali Block.

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Seven tourists from Odisha are in the group including Kailash Biswal, the owner of Travelers, 5 cooks and one Tuna Dash from Chandbali.

They had to take shelter near the Manatamana temple after their onward journey was disrupted by teh sudden onslaught of flash floods and landslides. The tourists reportedly had to return about 70 kilometers due to the flash flood and landslide. As the situation got worse, the Nepali police shifted the group to Bhairawa (Siddharthanagar) city for safety.

Currently, all 51 people are staying in a small lodge in Bhairawa City. Though all of them are currently safe, teh family members remain worried as communication and transportation have been disrupted due to floods and landslides in the remote mountainous areas of Nepal.