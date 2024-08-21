Neighbour hacks woman to death in front of husband in Mayurbhanj

Karanjia: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly hacked to death in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday. The woman was attacked by her neighbour and hacked to death right in front of her husband.

Reports say that the attack allegedly took place due to previous enmity. This has been reported from Medhamundi village under Raruan police station limits in Mayurbhanj district. The deaceased has been identified as Manguli Purti, the wife of Naliya Nayak a resident of the Medhamundi village.

Advertisement

Yesterday late at night, as many as five to six neighbours attacked the woman with a sharp weapon. The husband immediately complained in this regard to the police and the police has started an investigation in this regard.

It is further worth mentioning that the police has arrested the main accused Samu Pingua and Sana Pingua. They are being questioned by the police. From preliminary investigation it has been found that the attack took place due to previous enmity.