NEET-UG paper leak case: One more arrested from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested one person from Bhubaneswar in connection with the NEET-UG exam paper leak case. The arrested person has been identified as Sushant Samanta.

The alleged accused Sushant has been taken on a five day remand by the CBI. The arrested person had been presented in Patna court. There is a buzz in the national media that Sushant Samanta is the mastermind behind the entire NEET-UG exam paper leak case.

It is worth mentioning here that as many as 42 people have been arrested in this connection. Till now four people have been arrested from Odisha.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 27 arrested two persons in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar. They have been arrested from Patna in Bihar.

Both the accused have been produced in the court. The Bihar government issued a notification regarding handing over the NEET-UG paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) Examination on May 5, 2024, in OMR (pen and paper) mode. Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices have been reported. For transparency on the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation,” the government said.