Nearly 11,000 Odisha Households Achieve Zero Electricity Bills via Rooftop Solar

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Almost 11,000 households in western Odisha are hitting “zero electricity bills” as of March 2026—noteworthy development in terms of energy autonomy in the region. All of this happened because people adopted rooftop solar, because of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL). The official numbers show among 18,830 people with rooftop solar, 10,885 households—about 60%—had no electricity bill in March.

This boost is really due to TPWODL’s 1-kW Utility Led Aggregation (ULA) model. It makes it much easier for homeowners to switch to solar. With this model alone, 1,428 people got zero bills in March, really showing how well decentralized solar works. The rest aren’t left out either—40% of solar users cut their monthly bills by over 80%. That’s a huge relief, especially for families who need it most.

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The program’s financial setup is pretty friendly, too. For a standard solar system, the subsidies are significant—a 3 kW system costs about ₹2 lakh, but with support you might only pay ₹62,000. A 2 kW one? It’s roughly ₹1.40 lakh, but you can get up to ₹1.10 lakh off, costing ₹30,000. The ULA model is even smarter: if you qualify, you can start with just ₹1,875 up front, and TPWODL handles the whole installation.

To ensure long-term reliability and transparency, TPWODL provides a five-year warranty on equipment and a 25-year performance warranty on the solar panels. Plus, every system comes with smart meters, so you get real-time stats on your energy use. This setup helps keep things transparent and reliable and makes it super easy to monitor what you’re generating and using.