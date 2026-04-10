NCW Chief Vijaya Rahatkar Urges Odisha to Expedite Human Trafficking Cases

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National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for Odisha to speed up the resolution of pending cases involving human trafficking and gender-based violence. Speaking at a high-level assessment meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, April 10, 2026, Rahatkar stressed how important it is to act fast so women get justice quickly and the state’s response to women’s safety actually improves.

During the session, Rahatkar also pushed for strict enforcement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, or POSH Act. Wanting to support family well-being and build better marriages, she put forward a new idea—a pre-marital communication center called ‘Tere Mere Sapne’—with the suggestion that every district in Odisha should set one up. On top of that, she stressed that government departments in Odisha need to keep working together, both at the state and district level, if they’re serious about protecting women’s rights.

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She praised plenty for the Odisha government, highlighting their strong institutional setups and targeted programs for women. She pointed out the successes of the ‘Subhadra’ scheme and the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative under Mission Shakti, noting how both have really helped women gain economic independence and leadership roles. Rahatkar also mentioned the ‘Shakti App’—built with help from UNFPA—as a smart way to use technology against violence, along with the ‘Advika’ and ‘Shaktishree’ programs that aim to empower girls and young women.

Chief Secretary Anu Garg spoke on behalf of the state, outlining Odisha’s progress in supporting women through key programs. Garg updated the commission about initiatives like Mission Shakti cafes, Poshan Abhiyan, creche services, and the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). The meeting wrapped up with everyone agreeing to keep working together to strengthen these systems and ramp up skill development, aiming to make Odisha a safer and more inclusive place for women.