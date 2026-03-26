NCDS Hosts Seminar on GST’s Socio-Economic Impact

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Bhubaneswar: The Nabakrushna Choudhury Centre for Development Studies (NCDS) hosted a national seminar on the socio-economic impact of Goods and Services Tax (GST), focusing on consumption patterns and its influence on India’s middle and neo-middle classes.

The event brought together policymakers, economists, and academicians to discuss GST’s evolving impact. Speakers highlighted changing consumption patterns, taxation, and household economic behaviour. The seminar emphasized the need for inclusive tax policies and middle-class resilience.

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Distinguished guests included Smt. Yamini Sarangi, IAS, Commissioner of CT&GST, Odisha, Prof. Sudhakar Patra, RBI Chair Professor, and Dr. Satya Priya Rath, IAS, Additional Secretary, Finance Department, Odisha.

The seminar concluded with recommendations for informed policy discourse and further research on contemporary economic issues.