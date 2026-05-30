NCB arrests two drug traffickers for smuggling cannabis from Odisha’s Kandhamal to Kashmir in apple trucks

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Bhubaneswar: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two drug traffickers from Kashmir in connection with an alleged interstate cannabis smuggling case linking Odisha with Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a 9 member NCB officials tea, were trying to nab the two alleged interstate drug traffickers for the last five days in Kashmir. The arrested individuals were identified as Vikram Singh and his associate Dharminder Singh. They have been brought to Bhubaneswar on Saturday for further investigation.

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NCB clarifoed that the accused had been transporting cannabis in Steel containers sourced from Odisha’s Kandhamal district to different cities of the country. The contraband was allegedly concealed in trucks carrying apples from Kashmir and then transported to northern India.

Investigators suspect that the cannabis was subsequently routed to markets in Jammu and Kashmir.The NCB has unearthed this interstate cannabis smuggling network following a vehicle filled with cannabis was seized in Samabalpur.

Also Read: NCB Mumbai seizes 702 kg ganja in major drug bust; two arrested