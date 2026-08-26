NBW issued against suspended Sarankul IIC Sujit Das in sexual assault case

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Bhubaneswar: On the basis of rape charges a Non-Bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against Sujit Kumar Das, former suspending IIC Sarankul Police Station.

Crime Branch Crime Against Woman (CAW) has issued NBW on the same charge. ADG (Crime Branch CAW) S. Saini confirmed the development to Kalinga TV.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch teams have upped their ante to track down and apprehend Das, the absconding accused, after the warrant was issued.

Raids are underway at a number of places, in Bhubaneswar and the other parts of Odisha.

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According to reports, a Crime Branch team is also carrying out searches at a relative’s house in Kanan Vihar, Patia.

The accused was earlier suspended following allegations.

The matter had initially been registered at Sarankul Police station, case number 133/2026, and was later handed over to the Crime Branch CAW.

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