NBCC Wins ₹76.27 Crore Contract for Infrastructure Work at Dharanidhar University in Odisha

NBCC (India) Ltd has secured a work order worth ₹76.27 crore from Dharanidhar University in Odisha, further expanding its footprint in the education infrastructure segment.

According to a regulatory filing, the contract has been awarded under the Project Management Consultancy model and involves the construction of key campus facilities, including an academic building, hostel infrastructure and related external development works. The scope also includes associated utilities and civil infrastructure required to support campus expansion.

The project will be executed at the university’s campus in Keonjhar district and is aimed at strengthening institutional capacity as the university scales up academic programmes and student intake. Dharanidhar University, which was granted university status in 2023, has been in the process of upgrading and expanding its physical infrastructure to meet growing enrolment and administrative requirements.

For NBCC, the contract adds to its order book at a time when the company has been focusing on diversifying its portfolio across institutional, residential and government infrastructure projects. Operating primarily under the Project Management Consultancy model, NBCC typically earns fees as a percentage of project cost, allowing it to undertake large public sector assignments without significant balance sheet exposure.

The latest win reinforces the company’s position as a preferred execution agency for central and state government-backed development projects. NBCC has been actively involved in executing works across sectors such as education, healthcare, housing redevelopment and urban infrastructure.

The education infrastructure segment has seen increased activity in recent years as states invest in expanding universities, colleges and residential facilities to accommodate rising demand for higher education. Odisha, in particular, has stepped up campus modernisation and institutional capacity building initiatives as part of its broader human capital development strategy.

Market participants note that while individual orders of this size may not materially alter NBCC’s financial trajectory, steady inflow of mid-sized contracts contributes to revenue visibility and strengthens its execution pipeline. The company’s performance in the coming quarters will be closely tracked for order book growth, execution pace and margin stability.

The Dharanidhar University project is expected to contribute incrementally to NBCC’s revenue stream over the execution period, further consolidating its role in public sector infrastructure development in eastern India.