Odisha Nayagarh’s Chhenapoda likely to get GI tag soon

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development, Nayagarh’s iconic Chhenapoda is likely to receive the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag soon.

As per reports, the GI Tag application for Chhenapoda has been registered, and a consultative group meeting is scheduled to be held on May 28 and 29 to discuss the matter.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has informed MP Sambit Patra about the development in a letter, assuring that the process of granting GI tag will be expedited as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999.

Chhenapoda, a traditional sweet dish, has a deep connection with Odisha’s cultural heritage, particularly with the Nayagarh region where it originated.

Advertisement

This recognition is expected to boost the popularity and market value of Chhenapoda, benefiting local producers and artisans.

Odisha has already secured GI tags for several products, including Odisha Rasgola, Kandhamal Haladi, Sambalpuri Bandh Saree, and Gajapati’s Kai Chutney. The GI tag for Chhenapoda will further highlight the state’s rich culinary heritage and promote its unique products globally.

Watch the video here: