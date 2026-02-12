Nayagarh: Youth dies, another critical as container truck hits bike, catches fire

Advertisement

A speeding container truck hit a bike from behind on Champagarh NH under Chandpur police station in Nayagarh district, leaving one youth dead and another seriously injured. The truck caught fire after the collision.

The victims, Batu Baral and Deepak Patra, were returning home to Krishnachandrapur on the bike when the accident occurred near Champagarh intersection. Baral died on the spot, while Patra is in critical condition.

The impact disrupted traffic, and the fire was doused by the Tangi fire brigade. Chandpur police are investigating the incident.