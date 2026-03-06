Nayagarh: Two dead in bike accident after motorcycle crash

Advertisement

Nayagarh: Two young men lost their lives in a tragic bike accident after their motorcycle crashed into a tree. The deceased have been identified as Bir Kishore Dhala and Shankar Biswal from Kalatangi village under Dhanachengada Panchayat in Bhapur block of Nayagarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the two youths were travelling on a motorcycle from Marddarajpur village to Kalatangi village via Bodasa when they lost control of the bike and crashed into a tree on the roadside.

Advertisement

Due to the impact, both riders were thrown onto the road. Local villagers rescued them and rushed them to the Khandapada Community Health Centre, where doctors declared both of them dead.

The Khandapada police seized the bodies and also took custody of the motorcycle that was damaged in the accident. The incident has created a wave of grief in the local area, leaving the community in deep mourning.