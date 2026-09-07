Nayagarh Student Stranded on Hill at Night, Rescued by Fire Services after Challenging Operation, watch

Advertisement

Nayagarh: A student from Nayagarh in Odisha reportedly got stranded on a hill inside a forested area after nightfall. Fortunately, he was rescued by the Fire Services team following a challenging two-hour operation.

The student has been identified as Adity, a second-year Plus Three Commerce student.

As per reports, he had gone to the Rukhi hill for a visit on Sunday. However, as darkness fell, he was unable to find his way back and became stranded in the forested hill area.

Getting no other way Aditya called his brother and informed about the situation over the phone. His father later alerted the Nayagarh Town Police, following which a rescue operation was launched.

Rescuing the student at night proved to be a major challenge for the firefighters, as the hill is surrounded by dense forest and is known to have wild animals. The rescue team also reportedly encountered several large snakes while climbing the hill.

Using the light from Aditya’s mobile phone and his location information, the rescue team managed to trace him. The firefighters reached the stranded student at around 11 pm.

Advertisement

After safely bringing Aditya down from the hill, the rescue team reached the foothill at around midnight, completing the operation nearly two hours after it began.

The successful rescue was made possible by the courage and determination of the Fire Services personnel. The student’s family and locals expressed their gratitude to the firefighters for their timely and brave efforts.

Aditya reportedly said that he had climbed the hill twice earlier with his friends. However, as it was Sunday, he decided to visit the area alone this time, which eventually led to him getting stranded after darkness set in.

Watch the video here: