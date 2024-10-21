Nayagarh: SI of Police Sheikh Habibul Rehman, Khandapada trapped by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe

Nayagarh: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials Odisha Vigilance on Monday trapped a Sub-Inspector of Police in Nayagarh district of Odisha. The Vigilance sleuths caught him while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 3,000 as a part of monthly instalment.

The accused Police SI has been identified as Sheikh Habibul Rehman, SI of Khandapada Police Station in Nayagarh district.

As per reports, today, a short while ago, Sheikh Habibul Rehman, SI of Khandapada Police Station has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe of Rs 3000/- from a complainant as a part of a monthly instalment to allow him to carry out his business.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Rehman, SI, and seized. Earlier, he had taken bribe Rs 15,000/- from the complainant, but was regularly harassing him for more.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No 21/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against accused Rehman, SI. Detailed report follows.