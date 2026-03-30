Nayagarh: Senior Assistant of office of Sub-Treasury Officer nabbed by Vigilance

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Nayagarh: Odisha Vigilance today nabbed Saroj Kumar Sahoo, the Senior Assistant of the office of Sub-Treasury Officer at Khandapada in Nayagarh district while demanding and taking bribe Rs 3,000.

The Vigilance officials apprehended Sahoo while he demanding and taking the bribe from a pensioner for facilitating credit of pensionary benefits in his favour. The accused Senior Assistant demanded bribe of Rs 3,000 from the pensioner for the above purpose, and asked him unless he was paid the demanded bribe, he would block the passing of bills.

Being aggrieved by the demanded bribe, the pensioner approached the vigilance authorities narrating harassment by the accused the Senior Assistant. Following this, today, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Sahoo while taking bribe Rs 3,000 from the pensioner.

The entire bribe money Rs 3,000 has been recovered from the possession of Sahoo and seized.

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Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations connected to Sahoo from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 05 dtd. 29.03.2026 has been registered, U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the accused Sr. Assistant. Investigation is in progress.

Detailed report follows.

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