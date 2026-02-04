Nayagarh: Missing minor boy’s body recovered from well, angry locals stage road blockade

Advertisement

Nayagarh: The body of a minor boy who was missing since yesterday was found from an abandoned well at Belapada village in Gania Block of Nayagarh district.

According to reports, the class five student of Belapada Primary School left the school saying he would attend nature’s call. However, he did not return thereafter.

As the minor boy neither retuned to the school nor reached the house, the family members launched a frantic search for him at all possible locations.

The family members’ search operation with the help of locals continued till late night, however, they did not get any clue of him.

Advertisement

This morning, some villager spotted the boy’s body in an abandoned well, situated on the outskirt of the village, and informed the family members.

Subsequently, the family members lodged a murder case alleging that the boy was killed by some miscreants who dumped the body in the well after killing him.

Meanwhile, the family members with the help of the villagers blocked the Kantilo-Daspalla road demanding arrest of the accused persons and compensation for the bereaved family. Vehicular movement on the route was disrupted due to the road-blockade.

Meanwhile, Gania Block Education Officer suspended two teachers of the school on charges of negligence of their duty.