Nayagarh: Driver Dead, 25 Passengers Injured After Bus Rams Into Tree

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Nayagarh: In a tragic road accident, a private passenger bus rammed into a tree in Nayagarh district of Odisha today. The accident took place near Bauansiapada. As a result, the driver of the bus died on the spot while more than 25 passengers sustained injuries.

As per reports, the private bus was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Nayagarh. Near Bauansiapada, the driver lost control over the wheels and hit a roadside tree. As a result, the driver died on the spot and 25 passengers sustained injury.

All the injured were admitted to Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital. Eight of them, who are critical, have been shifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

With the help of local residents, police and fire services personnel, all the injured were rushed to the hospital. Nayagarh MLA and the District Collector reached the accident spot and supervised the rescue operation, ensuring the victims were shifted to Nayagarh DHH.

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Police have started an investigation into the incident.

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