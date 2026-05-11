Nayagarh brutal murder case: All four main accused arrested within 12 hours

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Nayagarh: All total four main accused of Ajit Sahu brutal murder case have been arrested within 12 hours by Nayagarh police, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Central Range (CR) Satyajit Naik today.

According to Naik, the accused persons who allegedly attacked the deceased with a sword, have been apprehended today and their intensive interrogation is underway to ascertain the role of each accused and to trace other persons involved, if any.

This apart, police are continuing their raids to apprehend remaining absconding accused. Besides, scientific and digital evidence is being collected to ensure a foolproof investigation.

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Cops also are taking strict action against illegal stone quarry operations and associated criminal syndicates in coordination with Revenue and Mining departments.

Nayagarh Police reiterates its commitment to ensure speedy investigation and exemplary punishment to all persons involved in this heinous crime, the Central Range IGP informed adding that law and order situation in the area remains normal and is being closely monitored.