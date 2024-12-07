Naxalites kill woman on suspicion of being police informer in Odisha Chattisgarh border

By KalingaTV Bureau
Naxalites killed in Jharkhand

Malkangiri/Bijapur: A woman was strangled to death by Naxalites in Odisha Chattisgarh border area on the suspicion of being a police informer, police officials said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Laxmi Padam, was an Aganwadi worker. Her body was thrown into the courtyard, according to the police. A pamphlet issued by the banned organization, the Communist Party of India Marxist’s Madayi Area Committee, was found at the spot in which they accused the woman of being a police informer, the police added.

An investigation is underway to apprehend the assailants. Earlier, a head constable of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) lost his life during an encounter with the Naxalites in the forest of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased head constable has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sori. Further detailed reports awaited. (With Inputs From: ANI)

Also Read: Anti-Naxal meeting of 6 States including Odisha on August 24, to be chaired by Amit Shah
You might also like

Baba arrested on sexual abuse charge in Rairakhol of Odisha, watch

Doordarshan to launch Santali news bulletin soon: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

30 school students fall sick after eating detergent added MDM in Balangir district!

President Murmu lays foundation stones for developmental projects in Rairangpur of…