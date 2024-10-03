Navratri Puja begins from today, Shaktipeeths in Odisha reverberating with sound of ‘Chandipatha’, watch

Bhadrak: The Sharadiya Navratri has begun from today. All the Shakti peethas in Odisha are now vibrating with the sound of ‘Chandipatha’.

Today is Prathami. On the first day, Goddess Shailaputri (Daughter of the Mountain) is being worshipped.

On the occasion of this Sharadiya Durga Puja, Sodasa Upachara Puja is going on in the shrines of Goddesses.

In these 9 days, the Mother Goddess will appear to devotees in nine incarnations.

Special worship is going on at the shrine of Goddess Jay Durga in Aredi Akhandalamani of Bhadrak district. Today the Mother Goddess there is giving darshan to devotees in Mahalshmi besha. Devotees thronged the pitha for darshan.

Similarly, today, like yesterday, Maa Sameleswari of Sambalpur is appearing in the Dhabalamukhi Besha. There is a tradition of attiring Maa Samaleswari with two and a half days in this Besha.

In the puja pandals, the making of the idols is going on. After the ‘Khadilagi’ the colour work has started from today for the idols.

Besides, decoration, silver tableau (Chandi Medha) and other decoration works are also going on in various mandaps.

