Naveen Patnaik’s nephew Arun Patnaik gets married in Netherlands, WATCH

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik’s nephew Arun Patnaik got married in Netherlands, the video and photo of the event have gone viral on social media.

Reports say that, Naveen’s elder brother Prem Patnaik’s son Arun got married to Nadia, a girl from the Netherlands. His sister Gayatri Patnaik informed about the solemnization of the event on social media. She shared the wedding photos. In the photo, Arun is seen with his wife who seems to be a foreign national.

It is worth noting that after the results of the recent elections, there was talk of Arun coming to Odisha. Not only this, it was being discussed that he will hold the post of BJD Supremo in Odisha in the days to follow. But no response has been given by Naveen Patnaik in this matter till now.

In the past, Arun has been seen with Naveen a number of times. It is worth mentioning here that, the former CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, took oath of office as the MLA of Hinjili in the Odisha Assembly today.

