Naveen Patnaik writes to Odisha CM over “deteriorating” law and order, alleges attack on BJD MLA

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Bhubaneswar: Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday wrote a formal letter to Chief Minister Mohan Majhi regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In the letter, Patnaik alleged that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain was being blocked, intimidated, and physically prevented from attending the Tigiria Panchayat Samiti Meeting by “BJP-backed miscreants”, calling it a “malicious assault” on the Indian democratic values.

“I am writing to you with a sense of deep concern and grave anxiety regarding the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in our state. It has been brought to my attention through distressing ground reports – echoed widely in public forums and media reports regarding high-handedness in Tigiria Block under Athagarh Assembly Constituency, where the MLA Shri Ranendra Pratap Swain was violently blocked, intimidated, and physically prevented by BJP-backed miscreants (gundas) while he was on his way to attend the Tigiria Panchayat Samiti Meeting yesterday on 22.05.2026,” Patnaik said.

He warned that when “partisan hooliganism” threatens the safety of elected leaders, the security of everyday citizens is also compromised.

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“Such an act is not merely a localized political clash; it is a direct, malicious assault on our democratic framework. If the very leaders chosen by the public are not safe from partisan hooliganism while performing their constitutional responsibilities, the safety of the common citizen becomes highly precarious. Therefore, I urgently request your immediate intervention for stringent action against the culprits and to take adequate measures to ensure safety and security of every citizen of Odisha,” the letter said.

While sharing the letter, Patnaik also wrote on X that if elected representatives, while fulfilling their constitutional duties, are becoming targets of thuggery on the streets, then a massive question mark arises over the safety of ordinary citizens.

“Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha, intervene immediately in this matter, take strict action against the miscreants, and ensure the safety of Odisha’s general public,” he said.

(Source: ANI)

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