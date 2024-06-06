Naveen Patnaik was the topmost leader in BJD and will remain so: Pranab Dash

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik was the topmost leader in the party and will continue to remain so, said party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Dash.

While speaking to the newsmen after meeting Patnaik along with other defeated candidates, Dash said that everything runs as per the directions of Naveen Patnaik.

“No one else other than Naveen Patnaik has led the party. He was the topmost leader in the party and will continue to remain so,” he added.

Notably, Patnaik met the party candidates, who were defeated in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, at his residence and held a detailed discussion on the party’s performance in the dual elections. He also boosted their morale.