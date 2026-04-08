Naveen Patnaik to visit New Delhi to meet ailing elder brother

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik will go to New Delhi on April 10 to meet his ailing elder brother Prem Patnaik, who underwent a major heart surgery yesterday.

According to sources, the former Odisha Chief Minister will visit the private hospital in New Delhi where Prem Patnaik underwent the surgery yesterday and inquired about his health conditions.

Naveen is also expected to meet the team of doctors who are providing treatment to his elder brother and then spend a few days with his family members before returning to Bhubaneswar.

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However, the exact date and schedule of the BJD president’s return to Odisha is yet to be known.

Also Read: Jajpur BJD Leaders Meet Party President Naveen Patnaik