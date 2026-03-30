Naveen Patnaik slams Nishikant Dubey, says he needs ‘Mental Treatment’ over Biju Patnaik remarks, watch

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Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik slammed BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, saying he needs “mental doctor’s attention” for making “outrageous” remarks about freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Dubey had claimed that Biju Patnaik was a link between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the CIA during the 1960s war with China.

The Opposition leader in Odisha, defended his father’s legacy, recalling his role during the 1962 India-China war. He stated that Dubey’s comments were “outrageous” and showed a lack of understanding of history.

Biju Jannata Dal (BJD) leader Sasmit Patra resigned from parliamentary committees in protest, demanding an apology from Dubey.

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The incident sparked widespread criticism in Odisha, with BJD leaders accusing Dubey of insulting the state’s pride.

Watch the video here: