Naveen Patnaik slams NEET-UG paper leak, says it is severe blow to sacred trust students repose in exam system

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today slammed the cancellation of NEET‑UG 2026 following reports of paper leak and called it a severe blow to the sacred trust students repose in our examination system.

Taking to his X handle, Naveen wrote, “The cancellation of #NEET‑UG 2026 following reports of paper leak is a severe blow to the sacred trust students repose in our examination system.”

“When the sanctity of examinations is compromised, it is not just a lapse—it is a betrayal of lakhs of aspirants who studied with discipline, sacrificed comforts, and devoted sleepless nights to their preparation,” he added.

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The former Odisha CM further said, “This is not the first time #NEET papers have been leaked. The leaks deepen cynicism, heighten anxiety, and jeopardize the careers of hardworking students who expect fairness.”

“As a nation, we cannot gamble with the destiny of our youth—the future of India. The time has come to reestablish integrity in the examination process. Accountability must be swiftly fixed to restore students’ trust,” he demanded while suggesting that the system must reassure every student that their sweat and perseverance will never be undermined again by lapses.