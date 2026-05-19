Naveen Patnaik Slams ‘Gundaraj’ in Odisha After Berhampur Assault Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed outrage over the brutal assault of a youth and a woman in Berhampur, saying the incident reflects a collapse of law and order under the BJP government.

In a statement, Patnaik said the video of two youths mercilessly thrashing a young man and a woman on a public road was “inhuman” and had “shocked and disturbed the entire people of Odisha”.

“It seems this is not BJP’s rule, but gundaraj going on in Odisha,” he said. “After seeing this incident, it appears the BJP government has handed over Odisha to the hands of criminals. Criminals are committing brutal acts without fear.”

Questioning the state’s law and order machinery, the BJD president asked where the police administration had gone and how long the BJP government would endanger public safety.

Advertisement

“How much more will Odisha be shamed? Odisha is being condemned across the country for its disastrous law and order and gundaraj rule,” he said.

Patnaik demanded that the government take “the strictest action against the culprits immediately” and ensure protection for the people of the state.