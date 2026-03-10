Naveen Patnaik seeks urgent evacuation of stranded Odias amid tensions in West Asia

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today urged Centre and Odisha Government to act fast as conflict disrupts flights, leaves lakhs of migrants anxious.

Patnaik said that air travel disruption due to conflict has left many facing serious uncertainty and risk.

Lakhs of Odias working in UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries includes migrant workers, professionals, students and tourists. Many migrants belong to districts like Ganjam, Kendrapara and coastal Odisha.

Missile attacks, drone strikes and airspace closures affecting travel. Besides, flight cancellations leaving Indian citizens stranded across Gulf region.