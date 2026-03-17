Naveen Patnaik seeks resignation of health minister over SCB Medical fire incident

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Bhubaneswar: The Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, has demanded the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling in connection with the Cuttack SCB Medical fire incident. Patnaik stated that the fire broke out due to the government’s incompetence and attributed the incident to administrative negligence.

In a statement in the Assembly, he said that the Health Minister should resign immediately on moral grounds.

Patnaik also pleaded that the announced assistance of Rs. 25 lakh is insufficient and urged the government to provide Rs. 50 lakh as assistance to the families of the deceased.

A devastating fire had broken out at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, killing 10 patients in the ICU on the first floor of the Trauma Care Unit. The fire, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, occurred around 2:30-3:00 am, with 23 patients undergoing treatment at the time. Seven patients died immediately, while three others succumbed to injuries or smoke inhalation during evacuation.

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Patnaik further pointed out that a fire had broken out in the SUM hospital during the BJD regime, and the then Health Minister, Atanu Sabyasachi, had resigned from the post on moral grounds, taking responsibility.

The Opposition leader met the injured persons at SCB yesterday.

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