Naveen Patnaik Questions Delay in Re-Conducting Cancelled Odisha Police Exam, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has questioned the state government over the delay in re-conducting the Combined Police Service Examination, which was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak in 2025.

Patnaik raised the issue while congratulating 336 newly appointed Sub-Inspectors (SIs) who recently completed their training and joined the Odisha Police. He also questioned when the cancelled examination would be conducted again, amid continued uncertainty among thousands of aspirants.

The 13th batch of Sub-Inspectors held its passing-out ceremony at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy on Friday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the ceremony and took the salute from the newly trained officers.

In a post on X, Patnaik congratulated the newly inducted SIs and urged them to work with determination to serve the people and strengthen the justice system.

At the same time, he claimed that the recruitment process for the 336 officers had been initiated during the previous BJD government. Patnaik alleged that the present BJP government was taking credit for the appointments despite, according to him, having done little to initiate the process.

Patnaik also sought clarity on the Combined Police Service Examination, which was cancelled in 2025 following allegations of a question paper leak. He asked the government when the examination would be re-conducted and demanded that those involved in the alleged question paper sale and leak racket be given stringent punishment.

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According to Patnaik, the lack of clarity over the examination for nearly a year has wasted valuable time for thousands of young aspirants. He said the prolonged delay has affected their confidence and raised concerns about transparency and impartiality in government recruitment.

The former Chief Minister urged the state government to immediately issue a notification regarding the re-conducting of the examination.

Patnaik further alleged that the BJP government had disappointed Odisha’s youth and said people of the state were preparing to respond to the government’s handling of the recruitment issue.

The state government’s position on the timeline for re-conducting the examination and the allegations raised by the BJD president remains awaited.

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