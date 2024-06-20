Naveen Patnaik is completely fit and fine: Taraprasad Bahinipati

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is completely fit and fine, said senior Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati today.

While speaking to the media persons at the State Assembly, Bahinipati said, “I have a huge respect for Naveen Patnaik. I was walking behind him thinking he would stumble somewhere. However, I found him to be completely fit and fine as he walked properly putting step by step without anyone’s support.”

“Neither his (Patnaik’s) hands nor his head were shivering as it used to be earlier. He is fully fit and beautiful. Now he doesn’t need anyone’s help for his movement. I think earlier it was done purposefully,” added the Congress MLA from Jeypore assembly constituency.

It is to be noted here that several politicians of Odisha especially from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had raised eyebrow over his health conditions, especially during the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, which was held in four-phases in the State, from May 13 to June 1.

