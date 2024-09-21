Naveen Patnaik graces Odisha literary festival in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 13th Odisha Literary Festival of the New Indian Express held in Bhubaneswar today. Former Chief Minister of Odisha and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New India Express, was present as the guest of honour. He expressed his opinion about the simple life style and the development of Odisha under Patnaik’s leadership.

Naveen Patnaik wears a white kurta with a pair of sandals and rides a small car. Patnaik’s white kurta has never faded. He has not changed, he is still the same today, but the picture of Odisha has changed. Compared to many states in India, Odisha has developed in all areas. If Odisha has got its special identity in India and the world, it has been possible only because of Naveen Patnaik, Chawbla said.

In his speech Naveen Patnaik said, literature creates a positive environment and strengthens our relation with society.

Though the theme of this year’s festival centers round on diversity, I have been asked to speak on, The Garden of life, lessons from literature.

Diversity is the soul of Indian society and literature which transcends all barriers, spreads the message loudly.

Published several decades back, my book Garden of Life is about the alleviation of human suffering through sacred and medicinal plants.

Within the realms of society and state our lives are determined by many factors and literature is an important influence. Literature through a range of situations and emotions teaches us empathy, resilience, morality and the very nature of human and its relation with society.

Classics must be an essential part of children’s growing up. Odia literature has a great tradition. I would request our younger generations to get themselves acquainted with the writings of Fakirmohan Senapati and Gangadhar Meher.

We must imbibe the habit of reading these historical literary works for holistic development. In these times of social media, inculcating reading habits is perhaps more important than ever before in history.

The purpose of education and literature is to build an ability to question. It is through careful examination of works of world literature, life lessons can be drawn.

For people in public life, literature is a lighthouse showing the way for actions and ethics.