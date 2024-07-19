Naveen Patnaik elected Chairman of BJD Parliamentary Party

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the budget session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on July 22, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik was elected the Chairman of BJD Parliamentary Party on Friday.

The nine Rajya Sabha MPs unanimously elected Naveen Patnaik as Chairman of BJD Parliamentary Party during the BJD parliamentary party meeting at his residence Naveen Niwas this evening.

Apart from electing Patnaik as the Chairman of BJD Parliamentary Party, the Rajya Sabha members also resolved to work under his guidance.

The conch party MPs have been directed by Patnaik to fight to protect the interests of Odisha in Rajya Sabha and outside.

“We will become the voice of the people of Odisha and raise issues of the State including special status for the state, tribal welfare, women empowerment and development of agriculture and the farming community while taking on the role of opposition in the Upper House,” said Sasmit Patra while speaking to the media after attending the meeting.