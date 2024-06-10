Naveen Patnaik congratulates Union Ministers from Odisha, Dharmendra says encouragement “means a lot”

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik congratulates Union Ministers from Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan says encouragement “means a lot.” In an X (formerly Twitter) post from his official handle the BJD Supremo congratulated the three Union Ministers from Odisha.

In the post, he wrote ” Congratulate Members of Parliament from #Odisha Shri @dpradhanbjp (Dharmendra Pradhan), Shri @JualOram and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw, on being sworn-in as Ministers in the Union Cabinet. Wish you great success in your respective Ministries for the nation and specifically for the people of Odisha.”

To this Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan replied on his official X handle and wrote, ” Thank you for the good wishes Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji. Words of encouragement from a statesman like you means a lot. We are steadfast in our commitment to fulfil aspirations, take forward the growth trajectory as well as realise the goal of Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat.” Followed by two namaskar emoticons.

Three MPs from Odisha namely Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram took oath as Modi 3.0 kicked off on June 9, 2024. President Droupadi Murmu administered them the oath of office at an oath taking ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan after she Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for third consecutive term.

Likewise, Jual Oram, who represents the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha, also took oath as a minister in the Modi Cabinet 3.0. He was also the member of the 12th, 13th, 14th Lok Sabha and 16th Lok Sabha and Tribal Minister.

IAS officer-turned-politician Ashwini Vaishnaw was also took oath as a Cabinet Minister in the Modi Cabinet 3.0. He had served as Minister of Railways, Communications Minister, and Electronics & Information Technology Minister from 2022–24. He has been representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha since 2019.